Arda Guler scores the only goal of the game as Real record crucial away win to keep title defence alive.

Arda Guler struck the only goal as Real Madrid won 1-0 at Getafe to claw back to within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

The young Turkey international fired in from outside the area midway through the first half on Wednesday as Carlo Ancelotti’s side stayed in title contention after Barcelona won by the same scoreline at Mallorca on Tuesday.

Archrivals Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe poised to return from injury for the weekend Clasico – one of two remaining this season.

In his absence on the outskirts of Madrid, 18-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick made his first league start as England international Jude Bellingham dropped to the bench.

Left-back Fran Garcia twice went close for Madrid, his initial effort palmed away by David Soria before he blasted the rebound high and wide.

It wasn’t long before Guler broke the deadlock after Brahim Diaz looked to have wasted the chance.

Madrid worked the ball back out to Guler, whose powerful 20-yard drive flashed past Soria despite the Getafe goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Endrick thought he had scored only his second LaLiga goal after being put through by Vinicius Junior, but Soria took the sting out of his shot and Djene cleared off the line.

Getafe created opportunities of their own, the best of which fell in the second half to an unmarked Mauro Arambarri, who dragged wide with only Thibaut Courtois to beat.

Courtois came to Madrid’s rescue in stoppage time as he smothered inside his six-yard box after Peter and Juanmi tried to force the ball home from close range.

Getafe substitute Alvaro Rodriguez, who is on loan from Madrid, nearly snatched an equaliser at the death, but saw his low shot beaten away by Courtois.

Inaki Williams fired Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas earlier on Wednesday to strengthen their chances of direct qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Basque side sit fourth with five games to go, eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Bilbao also have a Europa League semifinal against Manchester United to come, and should they win that, they will play the final in their home stadium.

Five LaLiga sides qualify for the Champions League this season. Sixth-placed Betis are a point behind Villarreal ahead of their encounter with rock-bottom Valladolid on Thursday.

A fifth-minute goal from the elder Williams brother after he turned a defender in the box and side-footed home with the outside of his boot was enough for all three points.

Bilbao needed two sharp saves from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon before half-time as relegation-threatened Las Palmas went down fighting.