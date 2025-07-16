Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder in London on Wednesday.

The club said in a brief statement that the England international needed surgery “to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder.”

The procedure was “successful,” they added.

“Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery,” the club’s statement said.

Madrid did not say for how long Bellingham will be sidelined, but Spanish media reported the England international is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

Bellingham, 22, has struggled with the recurring problem since his first season at Madrid. He dislocated his shoulder in November 2023 during a match against Rayo Vallecano and chose a rehabilitation plan that allowed him to stay on the pitch for Madrid.

As a result, he failed to make a full recovery. Bellingham, who started in all of Madrid’s Club World Cup games, explained his decision to undergo an operation following the 3-1 win over Pachuca last month.

“I’ll have the surgery done after the tournament,” he said. “I’m sick of playing with the brace, especially in the heat. It will be nice to have my old shoulder back so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, helped the Spanish giants win the LaLiga and Champions League double in his first season at the club.

He scored 15 goals and delivered 15 assists in 58 games across all competitions for Los Blancos last season.

Madrid, under new coach Xabi Alonso, begin LaLiga at home to Osasuna on Aug. 19.

Bellingham is expected to return in early October but will miss up to eight league games and the start of the Champions League group phase.