Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund fans have been enjoying their big day out in London, as they soak up the atmosphere before tonight’s Champions League final at Wembley.

The 14-time winners go into the match at Wembley Stadium as favourites, as Dortmund look to put right their loss to Bayern Munich at the final at the same stadium 11 years ago.

Some fans from both clubs have descended on the stadium early, with the game not kicking off until 8pm, though some decided to take in the sights of the English capita before they head to the game.

Drinks have been flowing, and fans of both teams have been chanting the songs of their respective teams.

Dortmund fans were seen riding around on a double decker ‘Yellow Wonder Wall’ bus near Piccadilly Circus.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund fans have descended on London for the Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund fans were seen on a ‘Yellow Wonder Wall’ bus at Piccadilly Circus

Other Dortmund fans arrived at Wembley early to take in the atmosphere outside the stadium

Fans have been gathering at merchandise stands selling scarves, hats and more

Fans were seen standing on the top deck of the bus singing, as people on the streets got their phones out to take videos of it passing by.

Hordes of their Real Madrid counterparts headed to the fan park at Trafalgar Square.

Some fans were singing Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ in honour of their star midfielder, Bellingham, who could play a massive part in the trophy returning to the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

The England international has enjoyed a stunning debut season since joining from their opponents tonight, Dortmund, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

However, while there was a jolly atmosphere among supporters, others suggested there was a ‘strange vibe’.

Football hooligans and anti-lockdown protesters are among the ‘thousands’ of Tommy Robinson supporters to descend on central London today calling for the resignation of Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley.

The protest started at Victoria Station before they marched down to Westminster.

Twitter user Richard Williams said: ‘A strange vibe in central London today. Fans of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund eating and drinking and singing before tonight’s Champions League final at Wembley, and gangs of men on their way to the ‘Tommy Robinson’ rally in Westminster.’

Fans took in some sight-seeing on their trip to London before heading down to the stadium

Real Madrid fans posed for pictures at Piccadilly Circus where there was a fan park

Real Madrid are going for their 15th Champions League trophy when they play Dortmund

Police officers have gathered outside Wembley Stadium in preparation for the final

Real Madrid supporters were singing and dancing in central London – fully expecting their side to win a 15th Champions League trophy

Dortmund fans started early on the beers ahead of tonight’s match where they will be underdogs

Other fans headed out to Regent Street to check out an alternative fan park, while some were seen grabbing selfies in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, some Real Madrid fans had an entertaining trip to London, with one person stating they travelled on a ‘broke Barcelona’ plane.

In a video which included the caption: ‘There was no other plane to go to London,’ it showed that the plane they were about to board had a Barcelona design with some of the Catalan club’s players on the side of it.

Inside the plane the back of each seat also had a Barcelona logo.

A lot of eyes will be on whether Bellingham or his fellow English compatriot Jadon Sancho can emerge victorious tonight.

Fans have been showing for their support for both sides with a Dortmund supporter kissing the badge and a Real Madrid fan holding up a 50/50 scarf

A lot of eyes will be on English compatriots Jude Bellingham (left) and Jadon Sancho (right) as they go for glory for their respective sides

Sancho is on loan at Borussia Dortmund following his falling out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, there will be last games for Toni Kroos for Real Madrid and Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Luka Modric is expected to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, who are also expected to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe in the days following the final.

Some fans were enjoying their drinks in London on Friday, with Jamie Carragher enjoying a pint with Borussia Dortmund fans, after he previously enjoyed a boozy night out in the Yellow Wall for their semi-final clash with PSG.