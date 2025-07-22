Real Madrid forward Endrick is expected to be out of action until mid-September, sources have told ESPN, after suffering another injury setback.

The Brazil international, 19, has suffered a series of hamstring problems in recent months, which saw him miss the end of the LaLiga season and then the Club World Cup.

Endrick’s last game for Madrid was against Sevilla on May 18, when he suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg.

He was expected to play no part in the tournament in the United States, but ended up joining up with the squad for Madrid’s training camp, before suffering another hamstring problem.

Sources said his recovery from that injury has now been hit by a further setback, which is expected to see him out of action for between eight and 10 weeks.

Endrick is now effectively starting his recovery from scratch, sources said.

He is now expected to miss Madrid’s first four games of the LaLiga season — against Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad — as well as the first international break of the season, when Brazil will play Chile and Bolivia.

Endrick will miss CONMEBOL qualifier for Brazil in September. Getty Images

ESPN has reported that Endrick is unlikely to leave Madrid during this summer transfer window — even on loan — despite interest from a number of clubs.

That’s despite increased competition in the Madrid forward line after the impressive contribution of Gonzalo García, 21, who scored four times at the Club World Cup, alongside stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Coach Xabi Alonso has said he expects Endrick to contribute for Madrid this season, describing his evolution so far as a “natural process.”

Endrick was often a substitute for Madrid last season, featuring in 22 LaLiga games, playing 354 minutes and scoring once, as well as finding the net once in the Champions League and five times in the Copa del Rey.