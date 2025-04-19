Carlo Ancelotti has denied there’s any rift behind the scenes at Real Madrid, saying he will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season.

Ancelotti’s position has been heavily questioned after Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, to crash out of the Champions League quarterfinals 5-1 on aggregate.

The Italian has won two LaLiga and Champions League doubles since returning to Madrid 2021, but the team — which is still battling for the league title and plays the Copa del Rey final next week — has suffered several high-profile defeats this campaign.

“I’ve spoken with the players and the club. We’re all thinking the same way, which is to keep fighting for the trophies we have left,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday, ahead of Madrid’s LaLiga game with Athletic Club.

“There’s no confrontation with the club. We’re all in the same boat. Anyone who says there’s a confrontation with the club, or the president [Florentino Pérez], isn’t telling the truth.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid manager is in doubt after the club’s Champions League quarterfinal exit. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Ancelotti, who has attracted long-term interest from Brazil in taking over the men’s national team, has a contract at the Bernabéu until 2026, but admitted he and the club will “analyze things at the end of the season,” including the make-up of the squad.

“We’re still competing for trophies. We have one [the Copa del Rey final] in a week, and we have the first ever Club World Cup at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be right to do it now,” Ancelotti said.

“All I can do is thank these players, I’ve enjoyed this and I want to keep doing so. We’re still united, we have a great relationship.”

Ancelotti wouldn’t confirm that he would remain in charge of the team for the Club World Cup, where Madrid are due to kick off the group stage against Al Hilal in Miami, Florida, on June 18.

ESPN has previously reported that Bayer Leverkusen coach — and ex-Madrid player — Xabi Alonso is highly rated by the club as a potential successor.

“At the end of the season, I’ll talk about that with the club,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t want to talk about my future today. It’s an obvious question, but I don’t want to talk about it. So all I say is we’ll talk about it with the club at the end of the season.”

Madrid are four points behind Barcelona, who play Celta Vigo on Saturday, in LaLiga, and face Barça in the Copa final in Sevilla on April 26.

The club’s squad planning has faced criticism this season, with the team’s midfield and defence being scrutinised, but Ancelotti said he did not regret not pushing for more signings.

“No, I’ve always had a great relationship with the club and we always will,” he said. “We’ll do everything together. There’ll be no confrontation. Saying there’s a confrontation between the club and me is fooling people.”