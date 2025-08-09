Real Madrid have gone retro with their new third kit. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have unveiled their gorgeous new third kit for the 2025-26 season which forms part of Adidas’ achingly smart new retro range.

The German sportswear brand have decided to mark their 75th anniversary by releasing a slew of strips that are fresh and clean as they are rooted in nostalgia. From Bayern Munich to Arsenal to AS Roma, many elite clubs have been furnished with new retro-inspired alternate kits and Real’s is right up there with the best of them.

Looking like it was cherry picked straight out of the 1980s, Real’s jersey is a lovely rich shade of blue and comes with a woven linear pattern designed to resemble the rows of the new folding seats that have been installed in some areas of the Bernabeu stadium.

To complete the look, Adidas have thrown in their classic serrated stripes on the shoulders and the aforementioned vintage trefoil logo, which always seems to elevate every football shirt it touches.

The shirt also carries the famous quote from Real legend Juanito after his side had just lost 2-0 against Internazionale in the first leg of the 1984-85 UEFA Cup. Asked whether Los Blancos could recover, the forward replied “90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longo” (“90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a very long time”). Sure enough, Real roared back to win 3-0 against Inter before going on to beat Hungarian side Videoton in the final to lift the trophy.

It’s a beauty and no mistake, but unfortunately Real’s third kit still somehow pales in comparison with Adidas’ finest retro design of the summer thus far — the 2025-26 Tigres UANL anniversary third shirt.

We’d happily part with a vital organ or two in order to bag that one.