Defending champions Real Madrid net an injury-time win in 1-0 victory against Athletic Club to keep pace with Barcelona.

Federico Valverde’s superb 93rd-minute strike kept Real Madrid on Barcelona’s tail in Spanish football’s title race, earning the champions a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Madrid stayed four points behind Barca after Valverde smashed into the top corner on Sunday with a sliced, swerving effort.

After Champions League elimination by Arsenal, it looked like Madrid were set for another devastating result until the Uruguay international’s stoppage-time intervention.

Athletic, who are based in Bilbao and reached the Europa League semifinals on Thursday by beating Rangers, rotated heavily.

Despite that, the Basque side proved a hard nut for Madrid to crack, especially with their top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe both suspended and recovering from an ankle problem.

The forward was whistled by some fans for his failure to help the team overcome Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals in midweek when he was shown watching the game on the stadium screens.

Vinicius, who was previously criticised by coach Carlo Ancelotti for a lack of defensive work ethic, was running hard on the left, which fans at the Santiago Bernabeu appreciated.

The Brazilian has struggled for form at times this season, but was Madrid’s brightest player against Athletic, giving Unai Nunez a difficult night.

Madrid played with intensity after their European elimination, trying to keep La Liga in their sights after Barcelona made a late comeback to beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Rodrygo Goes came close early in the second half before Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Eduardo Camavinga.

The hosts began to push Athletic deeper and started to create better chances.

Vinicius bent a delicious cross with the outside of his boot into the six-yard box for Jude Bellingham to meet, but Simon made an excellent save to tip over his header.

Federico Valverde fired narrowly wide of the near post, and Vinicius did find the net, but Endrick was offside in the build-up.

Bellingham appealed for a penalty after going down softly in the area, and then fired over from close range in the final stages.

It was the kind of chance the England international managed to turn into late match-winning goals last season as he inspired Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

Instead, it was Valverde who took up that role with a sublime blast that left Simon with no chance.

The victory offers Madrid hope of salvaging their season and a morale boost ahead of next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.