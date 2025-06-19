Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was discharged from the hospital after his club said earlier Thursday that he had been admitted and was undergoing treatment for acute gastroenteritis.

Star forward Mbappé missed Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in their Club World Cup opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, and has not trained in recent days.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé was discharged from hospital this afternoon and has returned to the Real Madrid camp,” Madrid’s second statement of the day read. “Mbappé will continue with specific medical treatment and will progressively rejoin team activity.”

Mbappé scored 43 goals in all competitions last season, in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Madrid, who failed to land a major trophy in the France international’s first season at the club.

Mbappé first trained with new coach Xabi Alonso last Friday at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground — after featuring for France in the UEFA Nations League — before flying to the United States with his teammates on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé was not involved in Real Madrid’s first game at the Club World Cup Diego Souto/Getty Images

The forward was absent from the team’s open training session in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday, with a Madrid spokesperson telling ESPN he was suffering from a fever.

He was then left out of the matchday squad for Wednesday’s draw with Al Hilal.

In his absence, youngster Gonzalo García started at center forward and scored the opening goal, before Rúben Neves levelled for Al Hilal.

Midfielder Federico Valverde had the chance to win the match for Madrid in added time but saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Madrid are looking to win the Club World Cup in what would be a first trophy in charge for Alonso, having also signed defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.