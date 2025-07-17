Real Madrid are hopeful of resuming hosting concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu as work concludes on the revamped stadium this year, the club has said, as it posted a record €1.185 billion in income.

Madrid’s board of directors released details of the club’s accounts for 2024-25 on Thursday, after the team concluded a season which saw them miss out on a major trophy and reach the semifinals of the Club World Cup this month under new coach Xabi Alonso.

The redevelopment of the Bernabéu is now close to completion after six years of construction work, with one stumbling block being the suspension of concerts at the venue last year after complaints from neighbours over noise levels.

“The final steps of the stadium remodeling will be conducted during the 2025/26 financial year,” Madrid said in a statement detailing the latest accounts on Thursday, “including certain catering activities and noise reduction improvements for concerts.

“Pending the resumption of concerts hosted at the stadium, under approved conditions, the Club anticipates further growth in revenue from VIP seating, the RM Experience, and other stadium marketing activities, with the notable event of hosting an NFL game at the stadium.”

Madrid postponed all upcoming concerts at the Bernabéu in September 2024 — having hosted a handful of events at the rebuilt stadium, including Taylor Swift — as they sought to comply with local laws on noise limits.

As well as the €1.185 billion figure in revenue, which is up 10 percent on 2023-24 — when Madrid became the first football club to top one billion euros in annual income — the latest accounts also include a profit after tax of €24.3 million, up from €15.6m the previous year.

The club also reported having a cash balance of €166 million, up from €82 million in 2023-24.

The figures do not include Madrid’s spending on the extensive Bernabéu redevelopment, which the club accounts for separately.

Madrid said their total spending on the project, as of June 30, 2025, was €1.347 billion, which it said was “close to the final total investment.”

The outstanding balance on loans Madrid has borrowed to finance the stadium works stands at €1.132 billion, the club said.