REAL MADRID have sacked youth team coach Adria Diaz over a letter he sent to his former club.

According to The Athletic, Diaz is set to be dismissed from his position imminently.

1 A Real Madrid youth coach has been axed Credit: Reuters

The coach was only appointed by Real Madrid in July, but he now faces unemployment.

According to various sources, senior figures at the club made the decision to sack Diaz after discovering his letter to Barcelona, where he worked between 2015 and 2019.

In the letter, the youth coach expressed affection and gratitude towards Barcelona after club officials supported him during a difficult time when his mother was suffering from cancer.

Diaz, who has been the assistant coach of Sergio Lopez’s ‘Juvenil C’ under-17 side since July, is set to be compensated by the club.

The Athletic report that a senior Real Madrid youth academy source denied that Diaz would be fired and instead claimed that he decided to leave.

However, other sources ‘strongly’ dispute that suggestion.

Before joining Real Madrid, Diaz worked for Sabadell in the third tier of Spanish football.

Los Blancos currently sit top of the La Liga table with 21 points from eight games.

Summer signing Jude Bellingham leads the Golden Boot race with six goals and two assists from seven games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side next face Osasuna on Saturday.