Borussia Dortmund sing Adele in changing room after reaching Champions League final

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Los Blancos can win a 15th European crown, following a dramatic semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while BVB are bidding to win a second title on arguably the biggest stage in club football after upsetting Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the final four.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are among the candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or, knowing a win here paired with a fine performance could tip the balance their way ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

While both teams have harnessed variety in their path to the final, relying on, at times, traditional No 9s in the shape of Joselu and Niclas Fullkrug.

In the dugout, Carlo Ancelotti can claim a fifth Champions League as a coach, with Edin Terzić looking to complete a famous journey from the Yellow Wall to the very top of European football with his boyhood club. Follow all the build-up, team news and latest updates from Wembley below: