A turbulent week off the field sees Real Madrid return to LaLiga action against Leganes after the international break.

Who: Real Madrid vs Leganes

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

When: Saturday at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

Follow Al Jazeera Sport‘s live text and photo commentary stream.

Holders champions Real Madrid have endured a mixed season in the defence of their LaLiga and Champions League double.

Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of the Spanish league following their 3-0 win against Osasuna on Thursday. Earlier this season, Real failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League automatically and were forced to qualify through the playoffs.

Al Jazeera takes a look at their latest league fixture on the back of a turbulent week off the field for the Spanish giants.

What charges were levelled against Real players this week?

European football’s governing body opened an investigation on Thursday into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations by several Real players following the recent Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

The inquiry is focused on allegations of improper conduct involving Antonio Ruediger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr. A potential decision could impact Real’s Champions League quarterfinal legs against Arsenal on April 8 and 16, with Spanish media reports saying bans could be handed out.

UEFA did not detail the incidents under review, but Spanish media said Atletico filed a complaint over Real’s players taunting their fans with gestures and dances after the match, leading to objects being thrown at them.

What was Real Madrid’s response to the charges?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence on Friday that UEFA’s investigation into alleged player misconduct will be resolved positively as members of his team face the prospect of missing upcoming key games.

“We believe everything was correct and we hope UEFA makes a decision, but we trust that everything will end well,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We are confident in UEFA’s verdict as the players had just celebrated, that’s it, we wait for the verdict, but our players didn’t do anything wrong,” Ancelotti added.

The Italian said his side would give everything to retain their LaLiga title, despite trailing leaders Barcelona in the standings by three points. Both sides are still in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

“Barcelona has an advantage, but we are going to fight until the end. I hope we have 17 matches [in all competitions] left until the end,” Ancelotti said.

How is the LaLiga title race shaping up?

Barcelona’s win on Thursday was also their game in hand on their title rivals, and the three-point lead they have now gained is also bolstered by a goal difference that is 19 efforts superior to Real’s.

Atletico Madrid are also in action on Saturday as they travel to Espanyol earlier in the day.

Real’s cross-city rivals start the day four points off second spot and seven off leaders Barcelona.

Where are Leganes in LaLiga?

Leganes start the latest round of matches in 18th place – the third relegation spot in Spain’s top flight.

They have only recorded six wins in their 28 matches so far this season – losing 13.

What are the charges relating to Ancelotti?

Ancelotti is to stand trial on tax evasion charges in Spain on Wednesday.

Spanish state prosecutors have accused the highly successful Italian coach of defrauding the state of $1m in 2014 and 2015.

A Madrid-based court set the trial date on Friday.

State prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud. They accused Ancelotti in March 2024 of having used shell companies to hide his true earnings.

Ancelotti has denied any wrongdoing.

Real Madrid team news

Real will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Saturday’s league match at home against Leganes due to a muscle strain. Ancelotti was hopeful of other players returning in time for the Arsenal clash.

“Courtois has a small issue, and we are trying to recover Ceballos and [Ferland] Mendy for the first leg against Arsenal,” Ancelotti said.

Leganes team news

Yvan Noupa faces a late fitness test after being withdrawn due to injury in Leganes’ final LaLiga game before the international break – a 3-2 defeat by Real Betis

Striker Daniel Raba was also taken off in that game but is expected to be fit.

Former Real youth-team player Javi Hernandez is set to start at left-back in the absence of both Enric Franquesa and Borna Barisic