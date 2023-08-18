

Real reason for China’s war on crypto, 3AC judge’s embarrassing mistake: Asia Express



Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments.

On Aug. 11, a Chinese individual known only as Mr. Chen was sentenced to nine months in prison after helping his friend, Mr. Lin, purchase 94,988 ($13,104) worth of (USDT) and earning a commission of 147.1 Yuan ($20.24).

Because Mr. Chen shared his personal bank information for the peer-to-peer fiat-to-crypto transaction, Chinese authorities considered the act to be money laundering and imposed a harsh sentence.

Chinese judge explains in a prior case why a lending agreement was legally invalid even in the event of a breach of contract. (Jstv)

Chinese President Xi Jinping explains during the Shanghai Cooperation Summit why ‘”friendly nations” such as Belarus and Iran should develop their own CBDCs. (CCTV)

3AC co-founders Kyle Davies (left) and Su Zhu (right). (X/Twitter)

