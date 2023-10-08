TOP BBC star Laura Kuenssberg is taking time off for “personal reasons”.

The 47-year-old presenter was missing from today’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

3 Laura Kuenssberg was not presenting her Sunday BBC show today Credit: BBC

3 Victoria Derbyshire stepped in to replace Laura

The Sun can reveal she will not return next week – and will again be replaced by Victoria Derbyshire.

It comes after Laura was absent on October 24, but returned last week to interview Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She was missing again today as the BBC show travelled to Liverpool for Labour’s Party Conference.

Replacement host Victoria told viewers she was standing in for Laura, but didn’t offer an explanation as to why she wasn’t presenting.

READ MORE ON Laura Kuenssberg

Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire told her X followers: “Good morning from Liverpool. Am standing in for #BBCLauraK today.”

She is also covering Laura on her Newscast podcast.

When Victoria stood in for Laura last month, the Scottish presenter shared her apologies on X, telling followers: “Sorry everyone, I can’t make #bbclaurak or #newscast this weekend – but don’t miss @vicderbyshire in the chair at 9 tomorrow on @BBCOne”.

Laura has not publicly acknowledged her absence from the show this weekend.

She last used social media on October 1.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was on the 60-minute programme to answer questions on his bid to win next year’s General Election.