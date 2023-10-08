Anees Bazmee film, which was supposed to be a double-role comedy with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, was almost ready to go on floors in August 2023, but it was delayed and then shelved.

It was reported earlier that Shahid Kapoor was not happy with the final draft of the script and decided to walk out of the project due to these creative differences.

Anees Bazmee had earlier confirmed that the film is not happening anymore and he will look for another actor for his comedy film. He also said that he has no hard feelings for Shahid Kapoor and he hopes to work with him in the future. The film was reportedly titled Double Trouble and it also starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Shahid Kapoor wanted an action comedy

According to latest reports and sources close to the project, the film was put on the back burner as Shahid Kapoor could not get himself into the world of Aneez Bazmee. “Shahid had multiple suggestions on the script front and wanted Anees to add some action to the narrative. Anees on the other hand wanted to make an out-and-out comic entertainer, in the zone that he is known for. The director was confident in his conviction but Shahid couldn’t abide by Anees’ belief,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

After all the ups and downs, finally, Anees had a heart-to-heart chat with Shahid, and the two decided to part ways on the subject as Anees wanted to make an honest film without getting into the zone of adding more action for commercial purposes. “Anees wants to make a comedy film and not an action comedy,” the source told further.

Anees is now looking to revive the subject with another young actor. “Dil Raju, Ekta Kapoor, and all stakeholders loved the subject and are all very excited to revive it with a new set of leading actors,” the source concluded.

Shahid Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead of him with multiple films lined up for release in 2024. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled rom-com opposite Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year. He will also be seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ thriller, tentatively titled Koi Shaq, opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is an original script and not a remake of the Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, as speculated earlier.

