The “War on Christmas” — once described by Politico as “a never-ending cultural conflict during which traditional, explicitly Christian celebrations of the holiday season are under assault from the sinister forces of secular pluralism” — is a staple of right-wing talking points against Democratic leaders.

But Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, says the “real War on Christmas” is coming to President Donald Trump’s America — thanks to the president’s tariffs.

Baker referenced an NBC News article detailing the impact of Trump’s trade war on “as much as 75 percent of the toy products [the United States] sells from China.” And industry leaders are sounding the alarm.

“Christmas is in danger,” Toy Association president and CEO Greg Ahearn told NBC News. Trump’s tariffs, Ahearn explained, slow toy production every time they’re “[racheted] up” on China.

In a statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai told concerned business owners: “If you’re worried about tariffs, the solution is simple. Make your product in America.” But industry officials told NBC News that Chinese manufacturers have a unique combination of expertise, “molds, dyes, labor and safety techniques” that are severely lacking in the U.S. supply chain.

“It would be virtually impossible to replicate the industry’s efficiencies in the U.S. in a reasonable time frame” to service the upcoming Christmas holiday, NBC News reports.

As a Germany-based toy manufacturer, Bruder Toys America is also facing a 10 percent tariff. Company head Beate Caso warned “prices will go up tremendously” and supply will be limited this holiday season.

According to NBC News, “the entire industry will face higher costs due to worldwide shipping container shortages as production in China for all products slows down.”

“There will also be limited supply, and then you have to add tariff costs,” Caso explained. “So everything is just going to become more expensive, and consumers will definitely feel that.”

Read the full report at NBC News.

