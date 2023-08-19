Reason has never been afraid to share his not-so-positive opinions about TDE or his label’s president, but he probably never thought he’d be flying solo at his album release party.

On Friday (August 18), the rapper sat down for a chat on the Rory & Mal podcast, during which he revealed that allegedly no one from TDE showed up to the release party for his latest album, Porches.

“That’s what I thought was going to be the weirdest part,” he said, when Rory asked what he thought would be happening at his album release party. “But it ended up not being as bad. I had a release party, and nobody showed up from the label, so…”

When the hosts asked, again, if Reason was being serious, he re-emphasized the point. “Ray Vaughn showed up — shout out to Ray Vaughn,” he said. “I took it as, you know, maybe n-ggas giving me some space.”

Earlier this month, the Carson rapper got into an argument with the label’s co-president Moosa during an interview.

Reason appeared on an episode of BACKONFIGG earlier this month, where he aired out his frustrations with the rollout of Porches.

With TDE DJ MackWop next to him, Reason accused the powerhouse West Coast label of failing to execute various plans that would drum up excitement for its release and fumbling big-name features from Latto and EST Gee.

“We had certain features lined up that could’ve gone through,” he vented. “We had the budget, we had the feature lined up, takes too long to get pushed through, the feature price ended up going up or something goes away. Content ideas lined up, not executed. Rollout ideas lined up, not executed.

“It was a few different things. I had Latto lined up for something, not executed. I had EST Gee lined up, not executed. Like, us not pushing through. Features lined up, we got a price set, video, and verse for the love, takes too long.”

He added: “I’ll speak on the EST Gee shit specifically — took too long to get through to EST Gee and his people and be like, ‘Yo, this is what we wanna do.’ By the time we ended up connecting with him and reaching out, he dropped a record with Future and the record went crazy. Now, the feature is $25,000 more than what it already was.”