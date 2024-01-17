Chiliz (CHZ), the crypto powering fan engagement in sports and entertainment, is on fire, erupting 45% in the past week and leaving both fans and analysts cheering. This meteoric rise isn’t just about passion play though, with hard data pointing to growing institutional interest and even whale whispers driving the rally.

Chiliz Volume, Open Interest Soar

The past 24 hours have been particularly wild, with CHZ surging over 20% and trading volume spiking a staggering 490%. This translates to a whopping $370 million worth of Chiliz changing hands, a clear signal of heightened activity.

But it’s not just day traders jumping in – open interest, a measure of investor commitment, has also ballooned by 86%, reaching a healthy $50 million.

This surge in open interest, especially on major exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX, suggests a growing conviction in CHZ’s potential. And it’s not just a hunch – industry experts are taking notice.

Many see this Chiliz rally as a potential harbinger of a broader trend, where blockchain and the world of sports and entertainment become increasingly intertwined.

Fan Engagement, Whales Boost CHZ

But what’s fueling this fire? One key factor is the rising popularity of Socios, Chiliz’s fan engagement platform. Socios lets fans own and use “Fan Tokens” to influence their favorite teams, a proposition resonating deeply with the sports-crazed masses.

And it’s not just lip service – recent liquidations of nearly $1 million worth of short positions (bets on CHZ falling) show the real bite behind fan sentiment.

Adding fuel to the flames are the whales, those mysterious holders of vast crypto fortunes. Addresses with wallets bulging with 1 million to 10 million CHZ have been on a buying spree, accumulating over 60 million CHZ in the past month alone. This silent accumulation, worth over $6 million, hints at a deeper confidence in Chiliz’s long-term trajectory.

Looking ahead, the technical indicators like RSI and MACD suggest a bit of profit-taking might be on the horizon, a natural breather after such a rapid ascent.

But for CHZ holders, the overall picture remains bullish, with the fundamentals and data pointing towards a continued climb. So, whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or a crypto enthusiast, keep an eye on Chiliz – this rally might just be the first inning of a much bigger game.

