Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Break Up After Nearly 8 Years Together

After almost eight years of a low-key relationship, on-and-off romance, American actress Dakota Johnson and singer-songwriter and musician Chris Martin have reportedly broken up due to a shift in relationship dynamics, as per a report.

While it has been almost a month since there were speculations and rumours that surfaced about the couple’s alleged breakup, as it was reported that Johnson and Martin parted ways after eight years of an on-and-off relationship, according to a Reality Tea report. As per the report, the 35-year-old actress and the 48-year-old singer had first romantically started a relationship in 2017.

Chris Martin’s Growing Dependence Caused Tension

Now, a new report has revaled what may have gone wrong between the pair, according to the Reality Tea report. The rock band Coldplay vocalist Martin’s alleged behavior with Dakota Johnson may have been the reason for their breakup, as reported by RadarOnline.

RadarOnline found out from an insider that while the ’50 Shades of Gray’ star “loved” the Coldplay singer, he allegedly became too “dependent on her in the end,” as reported by the Reality Tea report. The RadarOnline’s source continued to explain the troubled dynamics in their relationship, saying that if Johnson “went away or wasn’t answering his calls for any length of time,” Martin would “fly off the handle,” as quoted by Reality Tea.

The outlet's insider even mentioned that this would happen "even when they were in the same city," as quoted in the report. RadarOnline's sources further alleged that Martin "didn't approve" of Johnson "going out with friends," as quoted by Reality Tea in its report.

Dakota Johnson Spoke Candidly in the Past

As per RadarOnline’s source, the 48-year-old singer “preferred to stay in all the time instead of enjoying a social life,” as quoted in the report. Even previously, during a 2021 interview with Elle, the “50 Shades Darker” star got candid about her relationship with Martin, and at tat time revealed that she and her lover would “go out sometimes,” as quoted in the Reality Tea report.

However, the ‘Materialists’ star had also said at that time, “But we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” as quoted in the report. The ‘How to Be Single actor had also previously shared that “most of the partying” took place at her house, and throughout their relationship, they maintained to keep their romance low-key, as reported by Reality Tea.

A Fresh Start for Dakota Johnson

According to the RadarOnline insider, after the alleged split between the couple, Johnson is “getting her groove back now,” as quoted by Reality Tea. As per the report, a few of her friends even think the ‘Madame Web’ actor may “eventually take him back,” but RadarOnline’s source claimed that Johnson has remained adamant that “it’s for good this time,” as quoted in the Reality Tea report.

FAQs

Were Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin actually together?

Yes, the couple was first linked in 2017 and shared an on-and-off relationship for nearly eight years, as per the Reality Tea report.

What caused their breakup?

Sources suggest that Chris Martin’s emotional dependence and controlling tendencies strained the relationship.

