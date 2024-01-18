Opinion

Source: CBS Mornings YouTube

It was revealed on Thursday morning that the country music star Reba McEntire will be performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl next month.

McEntire To Perform At Super Bowl

It’s been announced that during the Super Bowl, McEntire will perform “The Star Spangled Banner,” the rapper Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and the singer Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the black national anthem. McEntire told CBS News that she was told of this incredible opportunity by her manager.

“He said that they wanted me to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said ‘Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,’” said McEntire, 68. “And Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, ‘Yes, she’ll do it. Absolutely.’ So that’s where we’re at.”

While this will be the first time that McEntire performs at the Super Bowl, she’s been singing the national anthem for decades, doing so publicly for the first time back in 1974 at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

“I’m honored to be a part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” she said in a separate statement, according to Taste Of Country. “2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

That’s why she feels confident that she’ll be ready to take the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

“You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it,” McEntire concluded.

Watch McEntire’s full comments on this in the video below.

McEntire ‘At A Really Good Place’ In Her Life’

This comes one month after McEntire spoke out to gush over where she is currently at in her life.

“I’m at a really good place in my life,” McEntire told People Magazine. “I’m happy, I’m in love. My kids are all healthy. My family’s healthy. So I’m happy.”

McEntire went on to reveal her New Year’s resolutions, explaining that she has both professional and personal ones as we head into 2024.

“Professional would be to continue doing what I love to do. Say no to the things that won’t be fun. Say yes to the things that will be,” she said. “Personal is to have fun — just continue being happy and healthy. That’s what I pray for daily.”

McEntire’s Love Life

Linn, who McEntire has been dating for four years, has played a major role in her happiness as of late.

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” McEntire previously said of him, according to Yahoo News. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress.”

“And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career,” she added. “It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”

In a world where so many celebrities are divisive politically, McEntire is one of the few stars who really does appeal to everyone. We can’t wait to see how she performs our country’s great national anthem at the Super Bowl next month!

An Ivy leaguer, proud conservative millennial, history lover, writer, and lifelong New Englander, James specializes in the intersection of…