The first trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver has been released.

Netflix has released the trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, the upcoming Zack Snyder movie that serves as a sequel to 2023’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

What the Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer below:

What is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver about?

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld,” the official synopsis reads. “On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

Snyder (Man of Steel, Army of the Dead) returns to direct Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. In addition to co-writing the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, Snyder also serves as a producer alongside Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, and Wesley Coller.

The first chapter in Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, was recently released to Netflix on December 21, 2023, following a limited theatrical release. An extended director’s cut is being planned but does not yet have a release date.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver releases on Netflix on April 19, 2024. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is streaming now on Netflix.