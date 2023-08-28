Zack Snyder’s sci-fi movie Rebel Moon was originally pitched as a Star Wars movie, but it was rejected due to its R rating and other factors. Speaking about this during a recent press event attended by Slash Film, producer Eric Newman discussed the evolution of Rebel Moon from a Star Wars pitch to a TV show to a movie.

“I remember [Zack] calling me at some point, and this has got to be 15 years ago, saying, ‘I’m thinking of doing Seven Jedi, in the Star Wars universe.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool idea.’ […] Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, ‘You know, I think it could be a television show.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do this! F*** ‘Star Wars!,” Newman said.

Newman went on to say that Rebel Moon was not only inspired by Star Wars, but also the R-rated sci-fi movie Heavy Metal. “You’re going to see that there are a lot of influences, and a lot of that has made its way into this film,” he said.

Producer Deborah Snyder said she never wanted Rebel Moon to be a Star Wars project, telling her husband Zack that he would not have the level of freedom he wanted working inside a major IP like Star Wars. “So I was kind of happy when that fell apart, because I always felt like it was better,” Deborah Snyder said.

She went on to say that Rebel Moon is not a traditional sci-fi film, but is described more as “science fantasy.”

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Cleopatra Coleman, and Jena Malone. Joining Boutella, Malone, and Coleman are Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, E. Duffy, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy, a mechanical knight.

Rebel Moon releases December 22 on Netflix and with a limited theatrical showing. Rebel Moon Part II: Scargiver comes out the following year.