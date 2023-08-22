Zack Snyder is letting out a rebel yell in the first trailer for Rebel Moon, which is narrated by Anthony Hopkins.

The space movie stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious woman who helps organize the peaceful residents of a planet to fight back against an authoritarian government.

Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E. Duffy and Djimon Hounsou also star in Rebel Moon, which features Hopkins as a robot named Jimmy.

It is part one of a two-part movie that Snyder has been developing for years, originally pitching it as a Star Wars movie before Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the idea went back on the shelf, while Snyder went off to the DC Universe to direct projects such as Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Snyder decided to split the film into two parts after a conversation with Netflix film boss Scott Stuber, who informed the filmmaker that films that are under two hours in length do better on the service. Producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder recalled the conversation in an interview with Vanity Fair published in June: “Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption and what are you willing to fight for …’ So he said, ‘What if I give you two movies?’”

Part one is titled A Child of Fire, while part two is called The Scargiver. The first part of Rebel Moon debuts on Netflix on Dec. 22, while part two debuts on April 19, 2024.