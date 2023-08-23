In recent years Zack Snyder has been busy with his DC blockbusters and highly-anticipated personal cut of Justice League.

Yet since moving on from the comic book franchise, the director has begun collaborating with Netflix.

The 57-year-old returned to zombies with Army of the Dead, but instead of making a sequel has now set his sights on a passion project he’s been planning for years.

At one point Rebel Moon could have been the filmmaker’s Star Wars movie after he pitched the concept to Lucasfilm over a decade ago.

Nevertheless, his original story has found its home at the streaming behemoth where it’s getting two parts and, you guessed it, an R-rated extended Snyder Cut.