According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the United States’ unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in April; 177,000 new payroll jobs were added. That jobs report shows that so far, the low unemployment rates that President Donald Trump inherited from former President Joe Biden haven’t gone away — at least not yet.

Many economists are warning that if Trump doesn’t back down from the steep new tariffs he keeps threatening, the U.S. economy could suffer a variety of problems — including soaring prices, a recession, stagflation, and a weakening of the U.S. dollar.

In an article published by Salon on Memorial Day 2025, Brooklyn-based writer Cara Michelle Smith humorously details some ways in which she is already acting like the U.S. is in a recession.

“I don’t need an economist to tell me whether we’re in a recession,” Smith argues. “Because over the past few months, I’ve noticed significant changes in how I’m spending money…. Sounds like a recession, no?…. My partner and I typically go out for dinner once a month. Instead, we haven’t had a date night in months.”

Smith continues, “We’ve been eating at home. Freeze-dried meats and nuts, mostly. It’s fun! We’re super into the survivalist blogs. Did you know that, in the event of a declared nuclear disaster, the federal government can close all the grocery stores? There doesn’t even have to be a nuclear disaster. They could just say there’s one. Then, boom, living off the land! And, if you’re smart, the towering stockpile of beans and canned tuna you’ve amassed in a matter of weeks.”

Smith cites some other examples as well.

“Recession indicator!” Smith writes. “My therapist suggested an increase to twice-weekly sessions…. Earlier today, my running shoes fell apart. I put a new pair on credit.”

The Brooklyn resident adds, “That should be a recession indicator, but it felt familiar.”

Cara Michelle Smith’s full article for Salon is available at this link.