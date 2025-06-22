Riley’s Fish & Steak
Mussels & Clams Mix
Serves 2–3 | Prep Time: 10 min | Cook Time: 8–10 min
Ingredients:
- 1 lb (about 2 cups) Honey Mussels, cleaned and debearded
- 1 lb (about 2 cups) Manila Clams, scrubbed and rinsed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons shallots, finely minced
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- ¾ cup dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)
- ½ cup halibut stock
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- Toasted baguette, brushed with chimichurri
Method:
- Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic; sweat gently for about 1 minute until translucent but not browned.
- Add the clams and mussels.
- Deglaze with white wine, stirring to release any fond. Simmer for 1 minute.
- Add stock, then cover the pan tightly and steam for 5–7 minutes until the shellfish open. Discard any that remain closed.
- Remove lid, lower the heat, and whisk in the cold butter cubes until the broth becomes silky and emulsified.
- Add lemon juice and parsley, then season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste.
- Serve in a wide, shallow bowl, spooning broth generously over the mussels and clams. Add grilled bread on the side for dipping.