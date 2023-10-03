Another 6.00% nation-leading CD joined our ranking today, expanding your options for scoring that historically high rate. Sharing the crown is newcomer INOVA Federal Credit Union, which unveiled a 9-month CD today offering an APY of 6.00%. In addition, Credit Human has been offering 6.00% APY since Sept. 29 on a take-your-pick term between 12 and 17 months.
Those looking for a longer duration gained a new and improved top rate on 3-year CDs today, but the movement was downward for 4-year CDs, which saw a drop in the leading rate.
Key Takeaways
- The top rate of 6.00% in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs is now available from two different institutions, with terms ranging from 9 to 17 months.
- The leading rate in the 6-month term jumped from 5.76% to 6.00% APY.
- Some lucky CD shoppers can even earn 6.25% APY with a regional offer available in five states.
- The leading 3-year CD rate improved today, while the top 4-year rate declined.
- The Fed announced on Sept. 20 that it was holding rates steady for the time being, but a possible hike in November or December is still on the table.
Below you’ll find featured rates available from our partners, followed by details from our complete ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.
If you’re looking to lock in a great rate for a longer term, the top return in our ranking of the best 2-year CDs is 5.50% APY, available from either Vibrant Credit Union for 23 months or La Capitol Federal Credit Union for 26 months.
Still not long enough? You can extend a 5.32% rate further down the road with a 30-month certificate, or 5.25% APY for 40 months. Both can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year CDs.
Nationwide CDs aren’t your only option. Leading rates are sometimes offered by banks and credit unions that serve select regions. While sometimes these territories are small, the highest CD rate in the country right now—6.25% APY—is available to anyone living in one of five lucky states.