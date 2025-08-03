Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai Duty Free (DDF), the world’s largest single airport retailer, continued its record-setting momentum in July, generating Dhs638.8m ($175m) in sales for the month. Year-to-date sales now stand at Dhs4.734bn ($1.30bn), marking a 5.86 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The July performance set a new record for the month, surpassing the previous high of Dhs602.8m ($165m) set in July 2023, and posting a 9.7 per cent increase—equivalent to Dhs56.5m ($15.48m)—over July 2024. The month now ranks as the ninth-best in the company’s 41-year history.

According to a Dubai Media Office report, DDF has achieved record-breaking sales in five of the first seven months of 2025.

The solid sales growth comes despite modest growth in passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport (DXB), which reported a 2.3 per cent increase in traffic from January to June. DDF’s year-to-date growth of nearly 6 per cent outpaces this trend, highlighting the operation’s strong performance in a competitive retail landscape.

“We are delighted to report another strong sales month in what is already proving to be an exceptional year,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free. “This outstanding performance reflects the resilience of our retail operation and the continued demand for world-class shopping experiences. Achieving nearly 10 per cent sales growth in a month when passenger traffic remained relatively flat is a testament to our team’s dedication and product offering.”

Category highlights: Perfume, gold, confectionery shine

Perfumes topped the sales chart in July, followed by Liquor, Gold, Tobacco, and Confectionery. Perfume sales increased 10.3 per cent year-over-year, while Gold surged 15.5 per cent. Liquor and Tobacco posted more modest gains of 1.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. Confectionery saw a notable 57 per cent spike compared to July last year.

Watches and Precious Jewellery were also strong performers, with sales growing by 18.4 per cent and 16.8 per cent, respectively.

Luxury brands continue to drive growth

Luxury fashion continued to be a major growth engine for DDF in July. Its CA and CB Fashion Boutiques—home to global heavyweights like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier—reported 11.36 per cent year-over-year sales growth.

“Given the recent media reports outlining the difficulties facing global luxury brands, we are happy to buck that trend in our luxury boutiques,” Cidambi said. “We are seeing continued demand for select brands.”

REKLAIM: Pre-loved luxury gains traction

Dubai Duty Free’s foray into the pre-owned luxury market also continues to gain momentum. REKLAIM, a boutique launched in December 2024 and located in Concourses A, B, and D—including the Emirates First Class Lounge—offers authenticated pre-owned watches and handbags from leading luxury labels.

In just over seven months, REKLAIM has generated over Dhs14.3m ($3.9m) in sales. In July alone, the boutique brought in Dhs1.6 ($445,000). Rolex remains the top draw, with 176 watches sold since launch, including 16 in July.

“The demand for pre-loved luxury products is growing,” said Cidambi. “With REKLAIM, we provide pristine, sought-after items that may be difficult to find in the market. We are looking at expanding the concept throughout our operations in response to this growing demand.”

Future outlook

Dubai Duty Free’s robust performance comes amid intensifying competition in airport retail, as well as from domestic and online channels. Despite these challenges, the operator remains confident in its trajectory, citing continued investment in product innovation, digital engagement, and experiential retail as key pillars of future growth.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the unwavering support from our Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,” Cidambi concluded. “We have succeeded in enhancing both penetration and spend levels while maintaining business focus, despite a highly competitive and uncertain environment.”

With five months of record sales already logged in 2025, Dubai Duty Free is on track to close out one of its strongest years ever, further cementing its status as a global leader in airport retail.