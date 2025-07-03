A historic year of voting that saw 1.6 billion people cast ballots has exposed troubling declines in electoral quality across major democracies, according to a comprehensive analysis from the University of East Anglia.

The 2024 “Super Cycle” included 74 national elections in 62 countries, yet many established democracies failed to meet basic standards of electoral integrity.

Iceland topped the global rankings for election quality, while Syria scored lowest in the Electoral Integrity Project’s annual assessment. However, the most concerning findings centered on democratic backsliding in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico—nations once considered beacons of electoral fairness.

Democratic Decline in Established Powers

“2024 was a record-breaking year of global voting. But what we are seeing is that several prominent democracies, including the UK and the US, experienced a decline in electoral quality,” explained Prof Toby James from UEA’s School of Politics, Philosophy and Area Studies.

The United States saw “notable declines” in electoral integrity, particularly around voter participation and deliberation. Despite strong vote counting procedures, persistent issues with gerrymandering, biased media coverage, and problematic campaign finance continued undermining democratic confidence.

Britain’s performance raised what researchers called “serious concern.” New photo ID requirements prevented many citizens from voting, while the first-past-the-post system allowed Labour to secure 63 percent of parliamentary seats with just 34 percent of the popular vote.

Global Picture: Mixed Results

Out of 62 countries evaluated, the findings revealed stark contrasts:

21 countries improved their election quality compared to previous contests

33 nations experienced declines in electoral standards

Iceland, Uruguay, Lithuania, and Finland led in election quality

Syria, Rwanda, Chad, Iran, and Belarus ranked at the bottom

What Makes Elections Work

Iceland’s success offers a blueprint for electoral excellence. The country employs automatic voter registration, ensuring citizens can vote without bureaucratic barriers. Its proportional representation system gives smaller parties fair representation, while balanced media coverage and minimal disinformation create an environment conducive to informed choice.

“Iceland has a number of laws and practices for running elections which have widely shown to improve election quality,” James noted. “Voters are not turned away from the polls as a result” of streamlined registration systems.

Mexico provides a cautionary tale of democratic erosion. Despite electing Claudia Sheinbaum as the country’s first female president, the nation’s electoral score plummeted from 65 to 53. Researchers attributed this decline to biased district boundaries, misuse of state resources, and questions about official fairness.

Persistent Weak Points

The analysis identified campaign financing and media access as the weakest links in global electoral systems. These areas consistently scored lowest across all regions and political systems. Conversely, vote counting and results adjudication performed better, suggesting that while ballots are generally counted accurately, the broader democratic environment often fails voters.

Dr Holly Ann Garnett, an honorary research fellow at UEA, emphasized the multifaceted nature of electoral threats: “This report highlights that electoral integrity can be threatened on many fronts, from pre-election rules and the campaign environment to election day and results adjudication.”

Looking Forward

The researchers stress that addressing these challenges requires targeted reforms rather than broad gestures. James concluded: “The nature of the problems varies enormously across countries. It shows that elections are only as strong as their weakest part.”

As democratic institutions face mounting pressures worldwide, this comprehensive assessment provides a roadmap for strengthening electoral systems. The question remains whether political leaders will act on these findings before democratic decay becomes irreversible.

