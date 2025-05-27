Record of a Tarantula Bonnetina cyaneifemur Preyed Upon by Centruroides elegans
Abstract
Tarantulas and scorpions have an important intraguild predation relationship, with spiders acting as predators in most cases. However, scorpions can prey on tarantulas, especially juveniles. We present a case of scorpion predation on the tarantula Bonnetina cyaneifemur in a Mexican dry forest. A juvenile B. cyaneifemur was found in the vegetation with its prosoma partially eaten by a female scorpion Centruroides elegans. Our record increases the number of known predators for the Mexican tarantula B. cyaneifemur and provides information on a trophic niche of the species.