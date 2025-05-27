Abstract

Tarantulas and scorpions have an important intraguild predation relationship, with spiders acting as predators in most cases. However, scorpions can prey on tarantulas, especially juveniles. We present a case of scorpion predation on the tarantula Bonnetina cyaneifemur in a Mexican dry forest. A juvenile B. cyaneifemur was found in the vegetation with its prosoma partially eaten by a female scorpion Centruroides elegans. Our record increases the number of known predators for the Mexican tarantula B. cyaneifemur and provides information on a trophic niche of the species.