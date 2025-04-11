Recent UK renewables statistics showcase significant progress but also highlight the crucial role that commercial rooftop solar installations must play in the country’s renewable energy transition, says solar solutions firm Solivus.

According to the latest Energy Trends report from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ),1 renewable energy accounted for more than half (50.8%) of the UK’s electricity generation for the first time in 2024. Solar power alone reached a record high, increasing by 6.5% to 14.8TWh. However, despite domestic solar installations comprising the majority of solar volume, they contribute only 30% of the UK’s total solar capacity

While these figures mark significant progress in the UK’s low-carbon economy, lightweight solar specialist Solivus argues that commercial rooftop solar remains an underutilised opportunity.

Jo Parker-Swift, CEO and founder of Solivus, stated: “Solar power is central to the UK’s net zero ambitions, and it’s incredible to see the country’s solar capacity growing at such an impressive rate. However, much of the focus remains on residential installations, while the real game changer lies in the expansion of commercial solar. This is where we have the potential for a seismic shift in how we generate and consume power.”

“A single home installing solar panels is a win, but a largescale commercial or industrial outlet outfitting its entire facility with rooftop solar is transformative. Businesses, particularly energy-intensive ones, consume significantly more electricity than residential properties. Their adoption of solar not only reduces demand on the grid but also decreases reliance on fossil fuels and strengthens the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure.”

Despite the benefits, a recent analysis reveals that less than 10% of the UK’s non-domestic buildings currently utilise their available rooftop space for solar energy.2 By harnessing this untapped potential, commercial buildings could generate an estimated 117TWh of electricity annually—enough to power approximately 30 million homes, exceeding the total number of households in the UK. Financially, this could equate to savings of £35 billion, with lifetime savings reaching £703 billion.”

Jo adds: “The government has set an ambitious target to increase solar capacity nearly fivefold to 70GW by 2035 as part of its broader strategy to secure cleaner and more affordable energy. While residential solar remains important, unlocking the full potential of commercial solar is essential. This is where the most profound and lasting impact will be made, and it must be prioritised accordingly.”

