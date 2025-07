Christian Horner was fired by Red Bull on Wednesday after 20 years as team principal of the Formula One outfit.

The 51-year-old had been in charge since the team was formed in 2005 and led it to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ crowns.

Dutchman Max Verstappen has won the past four drivers’ titles for Red Bull, matching the achievement of Sebastian Vettel, who dominated for the team from 2010 to 2013.