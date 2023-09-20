Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful video games of all time, is reportedly getting a next-gen upgrade, according to leaked documents from Microsoft.

Word of a possible upgrade to the Western appeared in a May 2022 email exchange between Microsoft executives discussing the upcoming slate and titles to leverage if added to Game Pass.

Here are our five biggest takeaways from the Microsoft FTC leaks.

The emails, leaked as part of an ongoing legal battle between Microsoft and the FTC, show that Microsoft was expecting a next-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 to release during or just after Take-Two’s second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended September 30, 2022 (image via Reddit).

Of course, the release of an updated Red Redemption 2 didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean Rockstar isn’t working on an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S – it just hasn’t been announced. Rockstar is very secretive, plus release plans may have changed – or it could have been canceled .

But, a next-gen version of the game would be a welcome addition to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S libraries. It is already a masterpiece, and a next-gen upgrade with improved visuals, performance, and loading times could make it even better.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, on PC in 2019, and has moved over 55 million units lifetime.