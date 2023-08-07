Rockstar Games is rereleasing the original Red Dead Redemption on two modern platforms, giving Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 owners a chance to play the open-world Western adventure natively. Red Dead Redemption will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on Aug. 17, the developer announced Monday. A physical release is planned for Oct. 13.

The Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store versions of Red Dead Redemption will cost $49.99. Rockstar did not announce pricing for physical versions.

Red Dead Redemption’s rerelease will include the Undead Nightmare expansion, which brought zombies into the world of Red Dead, and the game’s bonus content from the “Game of the Year” edition. Multiplayer will not be included.

The PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption will be playable on PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. (In case you’re wondering about an Xbox version of this port, the original Xbox 360 release of Red Dead Redemption has been playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility since 2016.)

Developer Double Eleven is responsible for the PS4 and Switch port of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar said in a news release. The studio’s previous work includes console versions of Minecraft Dungeons, Rust, and the Lego Harry Potter games.

Rockstar’s Western tells the story of John Marston, a former outlaw and gang member who is forced into a mission by the U.S. government to track down his former gang associates. While the story of Marston’s journey set against the backdrop of the closing of the American frontier was relatively grounded and serious, Rockstar took Red Dead Redemption in a much different direction for the game’s spooky expansion, Undead Nightmare.

Red Dead Redemption was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game was a critical and commercial blockbuster, garnering numerous game of the year awards and selling more than 23 million copies over its lifetime. Rockstar Games released a sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018, that has proved even more successful, with 53 million units shipped.

A remastered collection of three Grand Theft Auto games (GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas) launched under the name Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition in 2021 — a release that did not go to plan. Rockstar and developer Grove Street Games improved the Definitive Edition collection over time, fixing a variety of bugs and graphical issues.