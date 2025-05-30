Red Sternberg, the actor best known for his role as Kiko in the iconic 1990s Philippine youth drama series T.G.I.S. (Thank God It’s Sabado), has died at the age of 50. His wife, Sandy Sternberg, confirmed that Red passed away suddenly on the morning of May 27, just three days before his 51st birthday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born Rodwick Sternberg on May 30, 1974, Red became a household name in the Philippines for his portrayal of the charming and comedic Kiko, a role that endeared him to a generation of viewers. The series, which aired on GMA-7, featured a star-studded cast including Bobby Andrews, Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores, Raven Villanueva, Onemig Bondoc, and Rica Peralejo, with whom Red shared a memorable on-screen love team.

Sandy Sternberg shared her grief in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing, “It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. To be greeted ‘happy birthday’ and ‘sorry for your loss’ at the same time three consecutive days of what was supposed to be a celebration full of birthdays. May was our month! 5th, 28th, 29th and 30th. My husband suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 27th.” She added, “To those who knew him from his early acting days, he was ‘Kiko,’ but to our three kids and I he was simply Daddy/Dada. Today would have been his 51st birthday.”

Director Mark Reyes, who helmed T.G.I.S., also expressed his sorrow on Facebook, stating, “The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken to lose one of our own. We just confirmed with Red’s wife Sandy Sternberg of his passing a few days ago. Their family requests privacy at this time and your kind understanding as they navigate this sudden passing of Red. Kiko we love you and we’re giving you a group hug right now.”

Red Sternberg’s career extended beyond T.G.I.S., with notable appearances in films such as T.G.I.S.: The Movie, Silaw, Takot Ka Ba Sa Dilim?, and Laging Naroon Ka. After stepping away from showbiz, he moved to the United States and focused on his family life.

The news of his passing has shocked the Philippine entertainment industry, with many celebrities and fans expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of the actor. Red is survived by his wife and three children. Memorial arrangements will be announced by the family in the coming days.