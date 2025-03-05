Outdated solar permitting processes are making it more difficult for homeowners to go solar in Minnesota, according to a new report by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Based on interviews with solar installers, the report chronicled some of the frustrations that people face when going solar – including inconsistent permitting timelines, physical paperwork requirements, lack of communication, high permit fees, and more.

The report notes some best practices for local governments, including adopting instant permitting. Instant permitting, which allows solar installers to input solar project details and immediately receive feedback, helps streamline the process and cut bureaucratic red tape while ensuring projects are up to code.

Minnesota residential solar capacity has grown roughly 60-fold from 2013 to 2023. Yet, there is plenty of room for continued, accelerated growth. As of 2022, Minnesota had tapped less than one percent of its technical potential for rooftop solar.

“Rooftop solar allows American families to tap an inexhaustible and virtually pollution-free source of energy — the sun shows up, for free every day,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy. “Switching from inefficient processes to instant permitting for residential rooftop solar systems promises to make it cheaper and faster for families to get solar panels on their roofs. Adopting instant permitting is one step cities, towns and states can take right now to make it easier for more Americans to power their lives with clean renewable energy.”