Uma Thurman is President Ellen Claremont

Uma Thurman plays President Ellen Claremont, the first female president of the United States and Alex’s mother. A Democrat from Texas, President Claremont is tough, but fair in both of her roles as President and mother. After Alex’s public altercation with Prince Henry threatens to overshadow her bid for reelection, she insists that he makes things right by proving to the public that he and the Prince are on friendly terms. Thurman has had a prolific career thus far, appearing in popular movies like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Batman & Robin. You can also find her in the Apple TV+ series Suspicion.

Clifton Collins Jr. is Senator Oscar Diaz

Clifton Collins Jr. plays Oscar Diaz, a U.S. Senator from California and Alex’s father. In the book the movie is based on, Oscar and Ellen are divorced, but still amicable. However, it seems like in the movie, Oscar and Ellen are still together. Even though Oscar is a politician, like Ellen, he doesn’t put his career above his love for his family, and still makes time to support Alex however he can. Collins Jr. has appeared in many movies and TV shows over the years, including Star Trek (2009), Westworld, Veronica Mars, and After Yang.

Rachel Hilson is Nora Holleran

Rachel Hilson plays Nora Holleran, Alex’s best friend and most trusted confidant. Though they used to date, their feelings for each other now are strictly platonic. Attending both MIT and George Washington University, Nora is a talented statistician and an asset to President Claremont’s reelection team. Before Red, White & Royal Blue, Hilson appeared in This is Us, Rise, The Good Wife, and Love,Victor.

Ellie Bamber is Princess Beatrice

Ellie Bamber plays Princess Beatrice, Henry’s older sister. Beatrice has struggled with drug addiction since their father’s death, but still supports her younger brother as much as she can. She is often at odds with their brother Philip, who takes his role as heir to the throne a little too seriously. You might recognize Bamber from the Disney+ series Willow, Nocturnal Animals, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Sarah Shahi is Zahra Bankston

Sarah Shahi plays Zahra Bankston, President Claremont’s Deputy Chief of Staff. Because she’s worked with Ellen for many years, she is also often charged with keeping Alex and his shenanigans under control and making sure he doesn’t get into too much trouble. Shahi is well-known for her roles in the TV series Fairly Legal, Person of Interest and The L Word. She has also recently starred in Black Adam and Sex/Life.

Akshay Khanna is Shaan Srivastava

Shaan Srivastava is Prince Henry’s equerry, which is an official officer of the British royal household. An equerry’s job is to attend to or assist members of the royal family. Shaan is played by Akshay Khanna, who you might recognize from the movie Polite Society.