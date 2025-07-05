Abstract

The family Podoctidae, which includes 131 species predominantly from Tropical Asia and Australasia, faces significant taxonomic challenges due to historically inadequate species descriptions. This study presents a detailed redescription of Bonea sarasinorum Roewer, 1914, the type species of the genus Bonea, based on specimens collected from its type locality in Sulawesi. The male of B. sarasinorum is described for the first time, enabling a reassessment of the genus’s systematic placement. Our findings confirm that Bonea belongs to Podoctinae lato sensu (including Erecananinae) rather than Ibaloniinae. However, several morphological traits suggest that Bonea is not a monophyletic group, with B. sarasinorum sharing close affinities with Dongmoa, while other Bonea species may be more closely related to Baramia and Hoplodino. Morphological terminology for the Podoctidae is updated, and the male genitalia of B. sarasinorum are compared to other Podoctinae species, revealing unique traits such as a deeply cleft distal truncus and poorly developed follis. This study highlights the importance of acquiring new material and employing modern imaging techniques, such as microCT, to refine taxonomic understanding of this family.