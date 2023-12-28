The Tesla Model Y crossover, which is the American manufacturer’s most popular model, is in for a comprehensive refresh akin to that of its smaller sibling, the Model 3, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the source, the massively successful EV (it was the world’s best-selling car at one point this year) will go into production at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory toward the middle of 2024 sporting “obvious exterior [and] interior changes.”

Get Fully Charged

Rumors about the Model Y refresh codenamed “Project Juniper” arose at the beginning of this year when Automotive News reported the facelifted crossover will likely debut in 2024. This latest information adds few details but confirms that manufacturing will begin next year.

Bloomberg’s sources claim that the Shanghai Gigafactory will be closed for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, with more adjustments to the assembly lines slated for closer to mass production.

Back in October, the Made-in-China Model Y got a slight refresh that included a new wheel design, an RGB ambient light strip on the dashboard, a new textile dashboard material, and some different specs compared to the pre-updated model. However, these are just incremental improvements like the many others deployed by Tesla over the years.

The big refresh that goes by the name “Project Juniper,” however, will likely take things to a different level, similar to what the facelifted Model 3 went through. That means a new face, an updated interior, and many more improvements under the skin.

The Model Y was introduced in 2019 and deliveries started in 2020, so by the time the reported big refresh goes online, the car will be about five years old. By contrast, the Model 3, which rides on the same platform as the Model Y, got its facelift seven years after being unveiled.

Seeing how the crossover is more popular than the sedan, updating it earlier makes sense. Tesla wants to sell as many cars as possible, and keeping its portfolio fresh can help it do that. The Model S and Model X also got slight improvements a few years ago, but the lion’s share of the company’s sales have long excluded the two expensive flagships, with people flocking to the more affordable Model Y and Model 3.

The image at the top of this article is a render courtesy of 3D artist @LaMianDesign on X. It is not representative of the actual facelifted Tesla Model Y.