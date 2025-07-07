-
Olivia Munn on surviving breast cancer and helping save other women’s lives: Full interview
57:05
-
Bob Costas warns legalized sports betting will ‘ruin some lives’: Full interview
41:28
-
Sal Khan says A.I. can help teachers create ‘an exceptional classroom’: Full interview
37:49
-
Amanda Gorman says a ban on her poetry felt ‘like a gut punch’: Full interview
24:40
-
Wasserman: toss-up districts could be ‘precarious’ for Republicans in 2026 after Trump megabill
06:08
-
Now Playing
Reduced FEMA funding could jeopardize flood warning systems, says fmr. administrator
05:39
-
UP NEXT
Responders continue recovery work as more than 90 people are killed in Texas flood
17:25
-
Amanda Gorman says she ‘absolutely’ wants to run for president in 2036
07:09
-
Kids learning quantum physics: Sal Khan on A.I.’s promise and its risks
12:03
-
How getting cut from sports teams led Bob Costas to the broadcast booth
09:55
-
Vaccine expert warns ‘science denialists’ now ‘making policy’ after RFK Jr. shakes up vaccine panel
05:48
-
‘There will be consequences’ for GOP in 2026 after passing Trump’s bill, says House Democrat
08:56
-
Republicans ‘folded in the end,’ passing Trump’s sweeping agenda bill
17:13
-
Pentagon pauses weapons shipment to Ukraine
03:44
-
Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
02:23
-
Undecided House Republican says voting on Trump bill is ‘threading a difficult needle’
19:04
-
2026 midterms should be a referendum on Trump’s bill, Democratic House Campaign chair says
08:07
-
Jury reaches partial verdict in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case
08:29
-
Kornacki: Biggest takeaways from the ranked choice New York City Democratic mayoral primary
03:12
-
Alligator Alcatraz’ immigrant detention facility opens, with Trump in attendance
07:20
Meet the Press
-
Olivia Munn on surviving breast cancer and helping save other women’s lives: Full interview
57:05
-
Bob Costas warns legalized sports betting will ‘ruin some lives’: Full interview
41:28
-
Sal Khan says A.I. can help teachers create ‘an exceptional classroom’: Full interview
37:49
-
Amanda Gorman says a ban on her poetry felt ‘like a gut punch’: Full interview
24:40
-
Wasserman: toss-up districts could be ‘precarious’ for Republicans in 2026 after Trump megabill
06:08
-
Now Playing
Reduced FEMA funding could jeopardize flood warning systems, says fmr. administrator
05:39