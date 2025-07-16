Redwire integrates second Hammerhead satellite for ESA in-orbit tech mission



by Clarence Oxford



Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) has finalized integration of its Hammerhead spacecraft platform for a European Space Agency (ESA) in-orbit technology demonstration mission. The work was completed at Redwire’s satellite processing facility in Kruibeke, Belgium. As prime contractor, Redwire will support the European Union-funded In-Orbit Demonstration and Verification (IOD/IOV) mission, which aims to validate several new space technologies.





With platform integration now complete, the spacecraft will proceed to platform system testing and payload integration, both of which will be conducted at the same Belgian facility. This marks the second successful integration of a Hammerhead satellite by Redwire this summer. In June, the company completed integration of a Hammerhead platform for ESA’s ALTIUS mission, also as prime contractor.





“Redwire is tremendously proud of the flight heritage of our Hammerhead spacecraft. This platform has become a critical asset for European space exploration missions, and we are readying for another important delivery for our customer,” said Mike Gold, Redwire’s President of Civil and International Space. “Hammerhead’s versatile design and Redwire’s proven engineering expertise provide a unique advantage for customers looking to tackle exciting missions in low Earth orbit.”





Hammerhead is a low Earth orbit spacecraft platform developed by Redwire, renowned for its flexibility and reliability. The platform boasts five decades of in-orbit operation without failure and includes the third-generation Advanced Data and Power Management System (ADPMS-3) avionics in the IOD/IOV variant.





Redwire’s Belgian facility has over 40 years of heritage in spacecraft development and has delivered every spacecraft for ESA’s Proba program, including Proba-1, -2, -V, and -3. The facility continues to support advanced ESA missions such as Skimsat, a demonstration satellite for operations in very low Earth orbit.





