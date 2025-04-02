



Nothing is more nostalgic than two slices of bread with peanut butter and jelly sandwiched in between. Although simple, the PB&J is a classic American delicacy that’s been a family staple for generations.

A lunchbox classic that most kids grew up eating, the PB&J also evokes childhood. Biting into one can bring up many great memories and provide comfort.

💵💰 Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💵💰

According to a study by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter, the average American eats around 3,000 PB&J sandwiches in their lifetime, with the typical adult eating three per month.

Related: Krispy Kreme returns fan favorite collection with new additions

The Hershey Company is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world. It owns over 90 brands of snacks and confectionaries, including SkinnyPop, Jolly Rancher, and Reese’s, to name a few.

And considering Americans’ love for peanut butter, it may come as no surprise that Reese’s is one of the top-selling chocolates in the U.S., ranking among the most beloved sweet treats made by the company.

The Hershey Company’s chocolate products Image source: Getty Images

Hershey’s suffers the effects of the chocolate shortage with a slowdown in sales

Since 1894, Hershey (HSY has) been Americans’ go-to company for all their chocolate needs.

However, it has recently been facing a slowdown in sales, reporting flat growth in its North American Confectionary business for the full year of 2024 compared to the year prior. This represents a huge hit in the company’s revenue since the U.S. is its most profitable client.

Related: Popular skincare brand takes advantage of egg crisis

Hershey attributes the slump to the rising cost of cocoa, which is impacted by unpredictable weather fluctuations. These have made it difficult to keep production consistent, causing shortages that have forced the company to increase prices.

The market share declines in Hershey’s chocolate segment were also driven by increased competition and consumer shifts.

Nonetheless, the company refuses to let these setbacks hinder its business. It has developed various strategies and innovations to stay relevant and keep consumers engaged.

Reese’s announces the official launch of new PB&J Big Cups in a clever way

Reese’s joined the April Fool’s fun by tricking fans with a creative social media prank on Apr. 1.

The company announced via Instagram post that it was officially entering the sandwich business by launching a new Reese’s Chocolatey Bread. It encouraged Reese’s lovers to pair it with its Reese’s Peanut Butter and their favorite jelly to create the ultimate Reese’s PB&J sandwich.

However, the joke’s on everyone because this prank was simply a marketing tactic to announce an exciting launch.

More Retail News:

Target announces expansion in new area parents will love

Major healthcare company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Top brands unveil nostalgic new beverage and snack releases

In honor of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, Reese’s is officially launching the Reese’s PB&J Big Cups in grape and strawberry jelly flavors. This new addition to the chocolate brand’s lineup features the nostalgic peanut butter and jelly flavors within a milk chocolate Reese’s cup.

Reese’s PB&J Big Cups come in standard, king, and snack-size multipacks to satisfy all preferences. They can be found at retailers nationwide and online through Reese’s official website.

However, these new additions are only available for a limited time, so customers must get them now if they don’t want to miss out on trying them.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast