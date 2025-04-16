Reflecting On Productivity Software Stocks’ Q4 Earnings: Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Looking back on productivity software stocks’ Q4 earnings, we examine this quarter’s best and worst performers, including Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and its peers.

Rising employee costs and the shift to more remote work has increased the ever-present pressure to improve corporate productivity, which in turn has driven rising demand for productivity software that enables remote work, streamline project management and automate business tasks.

The 17 productivity software stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.3% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was in line.

Amidst this news, share prices of the companies have had a rough stretch. On average, they are down 19.7% since the latest earnings results.

Founded in 2014 and named after the dreaded first day of the work week, Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is a software-as-a-service platform that helps organizations plan and track work efficiently.

Monday.com reported revenues of $268 million, up 32.3% year on year. This print exceeded analysts’ expectations by 2.5%. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the company with a solid beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a significant improvement in its net revenue retention rate.

“Our 2024 results reflect our ongoing commitment to driving highly efficient growth through nearly any macroeconomic environment, with record GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins and free cash flow, and surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR),” said Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO.

Monday.com Total Revenue

The stock is down 3% since reporting and currently trades at $250.99.

Read why we think that Monday.com is one of the best productivity software stocks, our full report is free.

Founded in 2005, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) develops independent voice artificial intelligence solutions that enable businesses across various industries to offer customized conversational experiences to consumers.

SoundHound AI reported revenues of $34.54 million, up 101% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 2.3%. The business had a very strong quarter with a solid beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ billings estimates.

SoundHound AI Total Revenue

SoundHound AI achieved the fastest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is down 12.2% since reporting. It currently trades at $8.09.

Is now the time to buy SoundHound AI? Access our full analysis of the earnings results here, it’s free.

Founded in 2005 by Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith, Box (NYSE:BOX) provides organizations with software to securely store, share and collaborate around work documents in the cloud.