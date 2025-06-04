In this blog, Ramiro does something different. Marc Woods, a youth organizer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ramiro Vazquez, Jr., our Youth Programs Manager, sit down to chat and reflect on the topic of Youth Development in a conversational storytelling audio format. Marc has amassed over 15 years of experience organizing in Minneapolis, from community outreach to after-school leadership programming with the Minneapolis Youth Congress. Tune in to learn more about Marc and Ramiro’s careers in the field of youth development.
Listen to the full interview here.
Ramiro Vazquez, Jr. is an enrolled member of the Ojibwe Turtle Mountain Nation located in North Dakota. He previously collaborated with Minneapolis youth to create actions around issues that affect students in the City of Minneapolis. His love for water led him to lead the Rethink Your Drink Campaign in partnership with the City of Minneapolis Health Department to engage community members on water safety and preservation. Ramiro enjoys spending his down time on-bike or in his running shoes appreciating the natural wonders that nature provides.
