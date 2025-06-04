In this blog, Ramiro does something different. Marc Woods, a youth organizer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ramiro Vazquez, Jr., our Youth Programs Manager, sit down to chat and reflect on the topic of Youth Development in a conversational storytelling audio format. Marc has amassed over 15 years of experience organizing in Minneapolis, from community outreach to after-school leadership programming with the Minneapolis Youth Congress. Tune in to learn more about Marc and Ramiro’s careers in the field of youth development.

Listen to the full interview here.