Regional representatives of a hotel association in Manali besides local farmers, lawyers and orchadists held a press conference Friday raising serious concerns over the Bilaspur–Manali–Leh railway survey conducted by Turkish company Yüksel Proje.

They stated in a press note that ‘growing discontent’ is visible across the region, with several Panchayats now openly opposing the survey done by the Turkish company. The speakers highlighted national security, environmental impact, and livelihood risks as ‘key reasons’ for demanding an immediate cancellation of the alignment done by the Turkish firm.

Ved Ram Thakur, chief advisor of Hotel Association Manali and also the ex president of Pradhan’s association, along with advocate Rewat Rana, orchardist Lalit Singh Thakur, and local farmer Gyan Chand Thakur were among those addressing the press conference.

The representatives said that while they wholeheartedly support India’s development and strategic advancement, they firmly believe that any development must honour the principles of public interest, environmental protection, economic self-reliance, and above all, national security.

“One of the most alarming facts is that the initial survey for this highly sensitive railway project was conducted by Yüksel Proje, a Turkish firm. Turkey is internationally known for its consistent support to Pakistan and for making anti-India statements on Kashmir. Allowing a foreign company from an unfriendly nation to survey our strategic terrain — especially in a border region like Himachal–Ladakh is not only questionable but a serious compromise of India’s national security,” stated the press note issued by the representatives.

Live Events



They stated that allowing a foreign entity with ‘anti-India leanings’ to collect sensitive geo-data and influence the alignment of a railway line passing through India’s most strategically vulnerable terrain is a clear violation of national interest and must not be allowed to stand.The representatives are seeking an immediate cancellation of Yüksel Proje’s involvement in this project, and a comprehensive national security review of all foreign participation in sensitive infrastructure initiatives. “A fresh alignment survey should be conducted solely by Indian agencies, giving due consideration to environmental conservation and local livelihoods,” stated the press note issued by the representatives. They said besides national security concerns, the current alignment if implemented, would also be a blow to horticulture and livelihoods as it passes through fertile orchards, farmlands and densely inhabited rural zones besides damaging the tourism economy, as it will ‘erode’ the region’s natural beauty and tranquility.

