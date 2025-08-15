



Why we love this deal

Frequent travelers know that lugging a bulky suitcase or hiking pack can make navigating airports or local transit a hassle. You need a bag that’s versatile enough to take you from the train to the trails, but keeps your gear organized and is easy to carry. REI has a fantastic deal right now on a duffel bag that does it all.

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel is on sale for just $94, which is 30% off the usual $135 price tag. Shoppers say it’s just as great for short weekend getaways as it is for longer adventures, giving you more bang for your buck.

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel, $94 (was $135) at REI

Why do shoppers love it?

This 42-liter duffel bag measures 23 inches long, 14.7 inches wide, and 10.2 inches deep. It fits perfectly in overhead bins and converts to a backpack for hands-free hustling. Made of recycled polyester and nylon with a water-repellent finish, this versatile bag is a great option for camping trips or travelers who spend a lot of time outdoors between destinations.

Reviewers say this “very durable” bag has “excellent” organization, noting that the streamlined design “looks small, but can fit a lot.” It has two external zipper pockets, including a padded 15-inch laptop pouch, to keep your essentials within reach, and one internal mesh pocket that’s great for stashing your valuables.

The adjustable divider and multiple handles make packing and carrying this duffel a breeze. “This bag is easy to pack, adjusts to size based on how you fill it, and the number of handles on it make it super easy and convenient to pick up and throw around in any number of ways,” shared one shopper.

Details to know

Dimensions: This bag measures 23 inches long, 14.7 inches wide, and 10.2 inches deep.

This bag measures 23 inches long, 14.7 inches wide, and 10.2 inches deep. Material: Made of recycled polyester and nylon with a water-repellent finish.

Made of recycled polyester and nylon with a water-repellent finish. Capacity: 42 liters.

42 liters. How many pockets does it have?: Two external zipper pockets, including a laptop pouch, and one internal mesh pocket.

One shopper shared that they were able to “pack a week’s worth of clothes and then some” in this bag for a sailing trip. “The compartments came in handy when organizing items, which was crucial as we were living out of our bags,” they added.

Another shopper says they “highly recommend this for active travelers or weekend getaways” because of how versatile and “comfortable to carry” it is. “I love that it can fold into itself for easy storage, and the versatility with the backpack straps is such an asset when hustling across an airport,” one reviewer said.

At just $94, The North Face Base Camp Voyager Duffel offers top-tier organization for any trip. A quality travel bag at a discount this good will sell out quickly, so grab this REI deal now while you still can!