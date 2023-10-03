Considered the king of the Classic Physique division, Chris Bumstead understands exactly what it takes to become a champion. Coming off four consecutive first-place finishes at the Mr. Olympia show, the decorated bodybuilder has his sights set on taking home the title for the fifth year in a row.

Focused on fine-tuning his training and diet so he can be stage-ready for November, Bumstead gave viewers an inside glimpse at what a full day of eating looks like in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel on Oct. 1, 2023.

Six weeks out from the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Bumstead is officially in full contest prep mode. Following a phase in which he consumed nearly 4,000 calories per day, he’s cut back significantly on his overall caloric intake. Although his diet doesn’t include much variety, there’s little doubt Bumstead’s approach should pay off for the upcoming show in Orlando, FL.

Meal 1

Protein pancakes made with 150 grams (two-thirds cup) of egg whites, two whole eggs, 70 grams (three-fourths cup) of oats, 1 scoop of Sunfiber, 1 scoop of collagen protein, 1 scoop of whey protein powder supplement, and 40 grams (one-quarter cup) of pumpkin puree

Bumstead began his day by whipping up a batch of protein-packed pancakes for breakfast. His personal recipe features several sources of this critical macronutrient, including whole eggs, a scoop of collagen protein, and a scoop of whey protein powder. Plus, the uber-popular bodybuilder added pumpkin puree to the blender to help bind everything together.

After cooking up a stack, Bumstead topped his pancakes with 25 milliliters (about 1.5 tablespoons) of monk fruit-sweetened maple syrup.

Macros: 619 calories, 54 grams of carbs, 64 grams of protein, 14 grams of fat

Meal 2

200 grams (1 ⅛ cup) white rice

180 grams (6.3 ounces) white fish

Shredded lettuce

Sliced cucumbers

Dressing made with fresh lemon juice, organic honey dijon mustard, and coconut aminos

For his second meal, Bumstead went with a familiar pairing in the bodybuilding community: fish and rice. He explained that he typically eats something like this around 11:30 a.m. as a simple way to get in quality nutrients. However, with the 2023 Mr. Olympia show rapidly approaching, Bumstead’s trainer, Hany Rambod, recently made some changes to the structure of his eating plan, upping the number of meals from five to six while reducing the amount of protein from 220 grams of meat per meal to 180.

“I need it because the hungrier I get the more soon I want to eat my meals,” Bumstead explained. “My appetite is just crazy right now, and I’m not eating a lot of food that fills me up, so I’m spreading out my meals, helping build up my metabolism, and getting protein in throughout the day.”

Macros: 450 calories, 58 grams of carbs, 46 grams of protein

Meal 3 – Pre-Workout Meal

200 grams (1.5 cups) white potato

180 grams (6.3 ounces) 99% lean ground turkey

Bumstead’s third meal consisted of a clean source of carbs (potatoes) and a form of ultra-lean protein (ground turkey). Because neither food is particularly flavorful on its own, he spiced things up by adding ketchup and sriracha.

Admittedly not the most creative cook, Bumstead highlighted how he strategically uses specific condiments to make his meals more enjoyable. Despite being a rest day, he utilized meal No. 3 to fuel a cardio workout. The four-time Mr. Olympia winner noted that he likes to have at least three meals of carbs in his body before he trains.

Macros: 360 calories, 40 grams of carbs, 45 grams of protein

Meal 4

200 grams (seven ounces) white fish

White rice

Broccoli slaw

Shredded lettuce

Sliced baby cucumbers

In the aftermath of an hour-long cardio session, Bumstead ate essentially the same meal that he did earlier in the day. Just like meal No. 2, his fourth included a mix of vegetables, white fish, and white rice. This time, though, he upped the protein a bit by consuming 200 grams of fish to support recovery.

Macros: 434 calories, 57 grams of carbs, 40 grams of protein

Snack

“Ice cream” made with 2 scoops of dark chocolate whey protein powder and water

As close to a “cheat” as you’ll get, Bumstead satisfied his sweet tooth by relying upon a Ninja CREAMi to create a guilt-free treat. While many users of the device have flexed their creative culinary muscles on social media, Bumstead’s recipe contained just two ingredients: water and his signature dark chocolate whey protein powder.

While he suggested using almond milk or oat milk for a better texture, he showed how adding extra water and blending everything again can help produce a fluffier final product that looks similar to soft-serve ice cream.

Meal 5

200 grams (seven ounces) wild-caught cod

150 grams (three-fourths cup) white rice

Shredded lettuce

Bumstead’s fifth meal looked nearly the same as his previous one, with wild-caught cod serving as his source of protein. Although he didn’t provide specific macros, it’s obvious he didn’t have much dietary fat in his penultimate meal of the day.

Meal 6

200 grams (seven ounces) steak

Wrapping up the day with a seven-ounce steak gave Bumstead one last opportunity to feed his muscles much-needed protein and amino acids. He skipped out on any sides, noting that he does not eat any carbs during his sixth and final meal of the day.

Total macros: 2,730 calories, 257 grams of carbs, 330 grams of protein, 31 grams of fat

Bumstead’s no-nonsense style of eating is just one reason he’s become one of the most successful figures in the sport. Add that to an intense training protocol and a disciplined mindset and you have all the tools needed to be a champion. And if Bumstead remains on point over the ensuing weeks, he should emerge victorious at the 2023 Mr. Olympia, too.

Featured Image: Chris Bumstead / YouTube