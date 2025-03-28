In this webinar, two pioneering scientists, Dr. Rebecca Gooley and Dr. Loretta Mayer, discuss the current state and future of rodent population management. Learn about the widespread ecological harm of rodenticide, emerging legislative change to mitigate the harm of these poisons, and the exciting potential of new technology like fertility baits.

