Former hostages Sasha Troufanov and Sapir Cohen are engaged to be married, it was announced Wednesday.
In a photo, the couple can be seen posing with Cohen’s ring and a bouquet of red roses.
Troufanov and Cohen, who had recently moved in together in Ramat Gan, were visiting Troufanov’s family on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, when they were abducted by Hamas terrorists.
Troufanov’s mother Yelena and grandmother Irena Tati were also kidnapped. His father Vitaly was murdered during the onslaught.
Cohen, 30, and Troufanov’s mother and grandmother were all freed during a November 2023 ceasefire.
Troufanov, 29, was released in February after more than 400 days in captivity, where he was held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
In a press conference shortly after Troufanov was freed, Cohen said he told her he had prayed in captivity that she would find another man to love, as he believed he would never be coming home.
“Last night, Sasha told me that during all this time [since he was taken hostage and held in Gaza], he prayed for me to find a man to love, prayed that I wouldn’t wait for him,” she said, her voice shaking. “He didn’t want me waiting for a man he thought would never return home. He didn’t believe he would survive.”
