By Johan Gellatly – Managing Director of Altron FinTech

In a fast-paced, real-time world, milliseconds matter. You’re in line at a store. You tap your card. Nothing happens. You try again. Still nothing. What you experience as a moment of frustration is for a business, a potential revenue loss, and for the economy, a dent in trust.

When payment systems go down, it’s more than a glitch, it’s a disruption to commerce, a hit to reputations, and a breakdown in economic momentum. In today’s always-on digital economy, reliability isn’t a luxury. It’s the standard.

For a tech business like Altron FinTech, it’s a standard that we prioritise. Every economy is powered by trust. And trust, in the digital age, starts at the point of payment.

Whether you’re a social grant recipient waiting on a payout, a gig worker needing to cash out today’s earnings, or a retailer navigating month end, seamless, uninterrupted transactions are what keeps the wheels of the economy turning. Downtime is not just an inconvenience, it’s a cost. For a retailer, it’s lost sales, for a financial institution, it’s damaged reputation, and for the end user, it’s delayed service delivery.

In an increasingly cashless and connected South Africa, uptime is non-negotiable.

Uptime means growth

Beyond the tech, enabling better uptime helps our customers to focus on their businesses and rather spend their efforts and time to grow their businesses by delivering value to their customers, instead of worrying about uptime issues.

Our transaction switching platform, which processes millions of transactions every day, ensures that a mobile wallet payment in a rural area is handled just as reliably as a card transaction in a high-volume retail store.

We’ve engineered our systems for business continuity, with:

Redundancy and failover capabilities to eliminate single points of failure;

Interoperability across banks, fintechs, and government services; and

The ability to operate at scale, without compromising on speed or security.

It’s this invisible infrastructure that empowers businesses to grow, serve, and innovate, without the fear of failure.

The real cost of payment downtime for enterprise customers

Downtime costs more than you think. Every moment that a system is offline, the ripple effect grows. Research indicates that for large enterprises, even a single hour of downtime can cost millions, not just in lost transactions and revenue, but also in lost trust and reputation. In highly regulated industries like financial services, telco, and government, downtime can also lead to compliance breaches, data risks, and operational penalties. The reputational fallout is huge and even worse. Customers don’t remember how you recovered. They remember that you failed them.

In sectors where digital adoption is still growing, like informal retail or financial services for the underbanked, reliable infrastructure can mean the difference between inclusion and exclusion.

As South Africa leans into its digital future, from tokenised payments and biometric authentication to real-time disbursements and AI-driven compliance, the underlying infrastructure will make or break what’s possible.

Evolving with new digital payment methods

We are on a mission to innovate and not for the sake of innovation but innovation that makes a difference in the lives of our customers and their customers, that is how business grows, and we work towards financial inclusion. Solutions in instant payments, mobile wallets, contactless solutions and integrations are all on our radar.

You can’t scale innovation on an unstable foundation, so we are continually investing in building infrastructure that is secure by design, scalable for the future and ready for the evolution of fintech.

As a result, we’ve built our platform on one unwavering principle, because every stakeholder matters, we ensure that payment infrastructure always performs at its best. Because reliability isn’t just a feature. It’s a promise we make to South Africa’s digital economy.

Visit our website to read more on some of our customers stories: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0jgKLY0

About Johan Gellatly

Johan Gellatly

As Managing Director of Altron FinTech, Johan Gellatly brings both vision and passion to the fast-evolving FinTech landscape. Under his leadership, three key businesses—ACS, NuPay, and Delter IT—thrive by delivering innovative, efficient, and customer-obsessed solutions. Johan exemplifies what great leadership looks like with a relentless focus on driving growth and fostering customer satisfaction, Johan ensures that each business unit meets and exceeds the diverse needs of Altron FinTech’s customers across multiple sectors while maintaining strong emphasis on the happiness and growth of his staff.

Johan’s journey into executive leadership is built on a solid foundation in engineering, having earned his BSc from the University of Stellenbosch. Always striving to enhance his leadership capabilities, Johan completed the prestigious Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD Business School in France, renowned for shaping global leaders.

This experience gave him not only strategic insights but also a global perspective that fuels his forward-thinking approach to FinTech in South Africa where he is renowned as a thought leader.

Throughout his career, Johan has been guided by a core belief in the power of goal-driven strategies. He knows that clear objectives are essential to navigating the complex and dynamic world of FinTech as it is always changing. His leadership style combines sharp strategic thinking with discipline, all while keeping the customer journey at the heart of his efforts, Johan strongly believes that Altron FinTech is a proudly South African company, creating FinTech solutions for all South Africans. His commitment to solution driven selling ensures that Altron FinTech consistently delivers innovative, tailor-made solutions that build trust and foster long-term, mutually successful partnerships and simplifies the complexities within FinTech.

Johan’s impact extends beyond the business realm. He is deeply passionate about economic empowerment, education, health, and advancing science and technology. Whether in the boardroom or the community, Johan’s leadership is driven by his desire to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all businesses alike in South Africa.

About Altron FinTech

For businesses looking to simplify complex payment environments, Altron FinTech is the reliable fintech partner that provides payment and collection solutions, transaction switching, card personalisation, and credit management solutions.

Proudly South African, our personalised customer service ensures that your business is always on, compliant, and resilient and that payments are simple, safe, and reliable.

Because you matter, we simplify fintech complexities and help your business grow into tomorrow.

PR Contact:Michael Rubenstein – michael@aprio.co.za